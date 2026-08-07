Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina still doubtful after 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina remains uncertain following the 2026 World Cup. The legend once again delivered a remarkable tournament and was among the standout players for La Albiceleste, but questions remain about whether he will continue representing his country.

His next potential target would be the 2028 Copa America, when he would be 41 years old. Continuing at that age would be a major challenge, although the longevity of another superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, could give Messi some optimism about extending his international career.

For now, Lionel Messi is expected to remain active at club level with Inter Miami, meaning he will continue playing competitive soccer in MLS even if his international future becomes more limited.

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Will Messi retire from Argentina after the 2026 World Cup?

The uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi’s future grew after recent comments from AFA president Claudio Tapia, who was asked about the possibility of the Argentina captain continuing through the 2028 Copa America. During an interview with TyC Sports, Tapia made it clear that the decision ultimately belongs entirely to Messi.

“It is purely a personal decision for him. We have to leave him alone. It was a great World Cup for Leo, and we enjoyed it immensely. We have to feel proud, and I enjoyed every moment I could. He was the leader of this group during this World Cup, just as he has been in every competition in which he has led this team. Of the five finals, he won four. For me, without a doubt, Messi was the best player at the World Cup.”

Tapia’s comments do not confirm that Messi is retiring from international soccer, but they also do not suggest that Argentina expects him to commit to the next cycle.

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Messi’s next Argentina decision could define his legacy

Messi has already achieved virtually everything possible with Argentina. He won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, the 2024 Copa America and continued to add to his international legacy during the 2026 tournament.

That makes his decision about 2028 particularly personal. If he chooses to continue, his experience and ability to remain productive could make him an important option for Argentina despite his age.

If he decides to step away, however, the 2026 World Cup could ultimately become the final chapter of one of the greatest international careers in soccer history. For now, Tapia’s message is clear: the decision belongs to Messi, and Argentina will not pressure its captain into making it before he is ready.