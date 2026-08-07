Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby spark big controversy with fight at Raiders training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their most intense moments of training camp when two of the team’s biggest leaders, quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive star Maxx Crosby, got into a heated altercation during practice.

According to a report by Ryan McFadden, the confrontation came during a team period after Crosby hit Cousins twice. The second hit, which landed on Cousins’ arm, pushed the veteran quarterback to respond.

“Defensive end Maxx Crosby hit quarterback Kirk Cousins twice during the team period. And when Crosby hit Cousins’ arm a second time, the 15-year veteran had had enough. Cousins got into Crosby’s face, grabbing the All-Pro’s jersey, while both exchanged words before it was broken up.”

Advertisement

Why did Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby fight?

The fight was a consequence of intensity during training camp and the incident is particularly notable because Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby are expected to be two of the most important leaders on the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

Cousins signed with Las Vegas as the favorite to become the team’s starting quarterback and is also expected to play a significant mentorship role for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Crosby remains the centerpiece of the Raiders’ defense. The All-Pro defensive end was at the center of a major trade saga involving the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately remaining in Las Vegas. With both players carrying significant responsibilities, their confrontation immediately became one of the biggest talking points at training camp.

Advertisement

Klint Kubiak reacts to Raiders training camp incident

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak acknowledged the intensity of the exchange but emphasized that both veterans need to understand the line between competitive football and losing control. “Those are two leaders on our team going at it. Obviously, fighting in a game or you throw a punch in a game, you are out of the game. So, we got to be smart.”

The incident may ultimately prove to be nothing more than a heated training camp moment between two competitive veterans. Still, it highlights the intensity inside a Raiders team that is trying to establish a new identity in 2026.

For the Raiders and Kubiak’s coach staff, the priority will be making sure that competitiveness becomes an advantage rather than a distraction as the regular season approaches.