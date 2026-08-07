Malachi Fields shows NY Giants he should be WR2 behind Malik Nabers, over Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants need to find a complementary weapon to Malik Nabers, and Malachi Fields is reportedly leading over Odell Beckham Jr in that race.

When the New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr., they hoped he’d be the second wideout on the depth chart behind Malik Nabers. However, rookie Malachi Fields has been impressing so much, that he’s showing he should be the one getting the looks.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Fields is impressing heavily. and “has made an early claim for the No. 2 receiver spot” in camp. This means that he would be ahead of veteran Odell Beckham Jr in the pecking order.

Also, tight end Isaiah Likely has risen as Jaxson Dart’s safety net. Hence, the Giants are finding their footing on offense. The passing offense is getting the groove and that is great for a team in the middle of a rebuild.

Advertisement

Malachi Fields has the edge over Odell Beckham Jr.

Malachi Fields has elite size and catch radius. He routinely wins 50/50 vertical balls and functions as a classic boundary “X” receiver. Fields has plenty of physicality after the catch, where he uses his massive frame and play strength to break initial tackles and grind out extra yardage on short routes.

Also, given his background as a quarterback, he has great zone awareness, understanding of leverage, and ability to work back to throws. So, Fields could be the wideout that gets most looks just behind Malik Nabers.

Advertisement

Giants WR depth chart by order of priority

The order of priority for the Giants wideouts could be differently as originally Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham Jr. were supposed to have more relevance but Fields is leapfrogging them.