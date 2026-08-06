Red Wings reportedly skeptical about trading Dylan Larkin to Wild after initial talks

Although Dylan Larkin actively pushes to leave for the Minnesota Wild, the Detroit Red Wings are determined not to gift their captain away.

The Detroit Red Wings are weighing their options when it comes to Dylan Larkin’s trade. Larkin has made it clear which NHL teams he is interested in joining, but they all have yet to impress Detroit. When it comes to the Minnesota Wild, they might have to pull a rabbit out of a hat, as the Red Wings aren’t impressed with their potential offers.

“The Red Wings and Wild previously talked without finding common ground. The Red Wings aren’t enamored with the younger players the Wild are willing to give up,” as reported by Kevin Allen on Detroit Hockey Now.

Although the Red Wings have put Larkin’s trade on hold for the time being and are focused on their search for a new general manager, they have made their asking price clear.

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Red Wings’ asking price for Larkin

While draft selections would come in handy, what Detroit is really after are NHL-ready players who can replace Larkin and replicate his production. The Winged Wheel has little interest in acquiring prospects who are still wet behind the ears. At least that was the plan before Steve Yzerman stepped down from his role as GM.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

As things stand, Minnesota lacks the type of assets that would convince Detroit to green-light a deal. At least for the time being, there’s no chance the Wild part with any of Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, or Quinn Hughes.

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However, given enough time, much could change. The fact that reports suggest Larkin could start the season with the Red Wings might actually be a good sign for a potential blockbuster trade.

Potential deadline trade between three teams

The Wild have made it clear they want—and hope—to re-sign Hughes as soon as possible. However, the delay in reaching an extension has created uncertainty. If the eldest of the three Hughes brothers enters the 2026-27 NHL season without a new deal, speculation will only intensify.

Minnesota’s need for a top-six center isn’t going away, and it could all lead to a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Red Wings, Wild, and New Jersey Devils. The organization in Newark knows that if Quinn Hughes reaches unrestricted free agency next summer, he’ll most likely be waiting for the Devils’ call.

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However, there’s no guarantee he’ll make it that far. Minnesota will do everything it can to convince Hughes to stay, but if all else fails, the Wild could trade him before the deadline. Hughes’ expiring contract doesn’t include any form of trade protection, meaning Minnesota is free to shop him.

Such a trade will take time

All in all, every moving piece of this intriguing puzzle could fall into place and produce a three-team trade unlike anything the league has seen before. Larkin could still end up in Minnesota before the trade deadline. Quinn Hughes could reunite with his brothers at the Prudential Center, and the Red Wings could walk away with NHL-ready talent from both the Wild and the Devils.

It’s an extremely complicated scenario that hinges on far too many factors. Still, it may be the perfect storm. All it would take is patience. And even though Larkin wants to leave Detroit, he may be willing to wait a little longer. After all, the 30-year-old center must measure twice and cut once—and so must the Red Wings.