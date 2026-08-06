Who is the Panthers’ starting quarterback vs Cardinals today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Carolina Panthers will face off against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Football is back! The NFL Hall of Fame Game will be played tonight in Canton, Ohio between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. However, this is still a preseason game, so the rosters will not be star-studded.

For the Panthers, quarterback Kenny Pickett will start against the Cardinals. Pickett is a new face on the roster. The quarterback spent his first two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Pickett is not projected to be the starting quarterback for the Panthers once the season rolls around. That spot belongs, for now, to Bryce Young, who had a really good comeback season last year guiding Carolina all the way to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Carson Beck will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback against the Panthers today.

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Panthers’ players to watch in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

It is unlikely that Pickett plays the whole game, so if he gets benched at some point, rookie QB Haynes King will likely be under center for the Panthers. Out of Georgia Tech, King was the 2025 ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Haynes King of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Undrafted rookie running back Miles Davis could see some snaps, Also, sophomore Ja’Seem Reed could get some action at wide receiver, and undrafted tight end Chamon Metayer. Some offensive weapons could show up for the Panthers against the Cardinals, who aren’t using Jacoby Brissett today.

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The Panthers need to establish their project

The 2026 NFL season is crucial for the Panthers. While they won the NFC South and went to the playoffs, they still got an 8-9 record. However, Bryce Young seems to be more than just a competent QB. The Panthers also have Offensive Rookie of the Year in WR Tet McMillan. All guided by a good head coach in Dave Canales.

This season is key for them to keep competing at a high level. They need to establish the project and keep improving. While a preseason game won’t determine their regular season, it will be interesting to see them from a schematic standpoint.