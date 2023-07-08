Draymond Green is calm since he has what he wanted at the end of last season, a juicy contract to play four more years with the Golden State Warriors, and it seems that this made him a more critical player than before. Lately, he has been talking a lot in different media.

This time, Andrew Nicholson was the victim of Draymond Green during a podcast. He said things about Nicholson’s selection during the 2012 draft. However, other players have also been victims of Green’s criticism, including his new teammate Chris Paul.

However, Green has never told lies. He always speaks his mind based on his point of view and other real events he has witnessed during his 10+ years playing basketball.

What did Draymond Green say about Andrew Nicholson?

They were both selected during the 2012 NBA Draft, but Nicholson was drafted ahead of him. During Paul George’s podcast, Draymond referred to that event as ridiculous and out of order, saying: “Not to throw salt at anybody but when it comes to winning half the battle is looking like a basketball player”.

Andrew Nicholson was drafted as the 19th pick overall, while Draymond Green was drafted as the 35th pick during the same first round. However, Nicholson barely played 6 years in the NBA, and since 2017, he has been playing in multiple leagues in Asia and Europe.