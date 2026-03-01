Stephen Curry provides disheartening update on his return during Warriors vs. Lakers clash

Stephen Curry is one of the key players the Golden State Warriors are currently missing as they navigate the final stretch of the NBA regular season. In Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors suffered a defeat, and Curry made a televised appearance to update fans on his recovery from a knee injury sustained on February 19.

“I’m feeling better, but my injury is somewhat unpredictable in terms of healing,” Curry told NBA on ESPN. “We’re monitoring progress and hope to be back soon. I expect the recovery might take a bit longer, but taking it day-to-day is the best approach right now, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

With Curry missing his 10th consecutive game this season, the Warriors’ fanbase is growing increasingly anxious, as the team holds a 31-29 record. Without their star player in top form, uncertainty clouds the remainder of the regular season.

Without both Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors appear markedly different. While Gui Santos and Moses Moody are making earnest efforts to shoulder the load, and Draymond Green remains a defensive stalwart, Golden State’s playoff aspirations look less promising.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors’ additional injuries this season

In addition to Butler and Curry, several other Warriors players are listed on the injury report, complicating head coach Steve Kerr’s decisions regarding lineups and available players for upcoming NBA matchups.

Here is the current injury report:

Kristaps Porzingis – Out

Will Richard – Day-to-Day

Stephen Curry – Out

Jimmy Butler – Out

Seth Curry – Out

L.J. Cryer – Out

Given this situation, predicting the Warriors’ prospects for the remainder of the season becomes challenging, emphasizing that time will reveal what this team can achieve moving forward.

