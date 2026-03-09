49ers willing to trade Trent Wiliams: How much money is the Pro Bowl LT due?

The future of Trent Williams with the San Francisco 49ers has suddenly become one of the most intriguing financial storylines of the offseason. Trade speculation surrounding the veteran left tackle is growing, and his contract is quickly becoming a central piece of the discussion.

Few offensive linemen carry the influence he does across the NFL. A perennial Pro Bowler and widely regarded as one of the league’s elite tackles, his presence has been critical to the franchise’s offensive identity in recent seasons.

Behind the rumors lies a contract with big financial implications. The numbers attached to his deal, including a massive cap hit and upcoming bonuses, could ultimately determine whether the 49ers keep their All-Pro protector or explore a blockbuster move.

How much money is Trent Williams owed on his 49ers contract?

If the San Francisco 49ers seriously consider moving on from Trent Williams, the biggest factor will be the financial commitments attached to the veteran left tackle. He is entering the final year of a three-year, $82.66 million extension signed in 2024, a deal that made him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen.

Trent Williams of the 49ers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

For the 2026 season alone, he is scheduled to earn about $33.06 million in cash, including a $22.21 million base salary, a $10 million option bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus, according to Spotrac and Over the Cap.

Those payments contribute to a massive $38.84 million cap hit, one of the largest numbers on the 49ers’ roster and among the highest for any offensive lineman in the league. That number explains why his future has become a talking point around the organization.

While he remains an elite player, earning Pro Bowl honors and continuing to anchor the offensive line, the financial structure of his deal makes it difficult for the NFL team to maintain flexibility across the roster.

If the team traded or released him before June 1, the 49ers would still absorb about $34.15 million in dead cap, while saving only around $4.7 million against the cap. A post-June 1 move would spread the dead money across multiple seasons and create larger short-term savings, but it would still leave significant financial consequences on the books.

A trade would likely shift part of the remaining salary to another team while helping San Francisco ease its cap situation. Whether that scenario becomes reality will depend on negotiations between him and the 49ers front office.

Where could Trent Williams be traded?

If the San Francisco 49ers ultimately decide to move on from Trent Williams, several contenders around the NFL could emerge as potential landing spots. Elite left tackles are rarely available, and even at 37, he is still widely regarded as one of the most dominant offensive linemen in football.

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers in 2026 (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One team frequently mentioned in league chatter is the Kansas City Chiefs. Protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains a constant priority for Kansas City, and the franchise has consistently invested in strengthening its offensive line during championship runs. Reports from Jason La Canfora indicate that the Chiefs are among the teams monitoring Williams’ contract situation.

The Chicago Bears could also make sense as a landing spot if they continue prioritizing protection for young quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago has invested heavily in rebuilding its roster around the former No. 1 overall pick, and adding a future Hall of Fame tackle could accelerate that process.