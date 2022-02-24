Now that he's finally back on the court, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson looked back on his injuries and what may have caused them. Check out what he said.

The Golden State Warriors sure missed Klay Thompson. They failed to make the playoffs in the two seasons he was forced to sit with an injury, and they lacked his top-notch defense and elite three-point shooting.

Thompson has never been the most outspoken guy on Steve Kerr's team. Nonetheless, his leadership and impact go way beyond measure, and having him on the court is a massive plus for the Dubs even if his shot isn't falling.

So, now that he's finally back at full strength and the Warriors look like NBA championship contenders again, Thompson looked back on his two-year layoff and what may have caused his setback.

Klay Thompson Says He Rushed His Way Back From Injury

Klay admitted that he was even stronger and bouncier during his first comeback. However, he was way too pumped and heavy for all the time on the gym without being able to play, which may have taken a toll on his health:

“I wasn’t at playing weight,” Thompson told The Athletic. “I was really strong. I was doing a lot of lifting, strengthening my knee. But I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move.”

The Warriors' facility shut down due to the pandemic and Thompson started hooping unsupervised and non-stop. Needless to say, that wasn't the best idea, as his body simply caved in and he reaggravated his injury:

“It might’ve been costly,” The guard admitted. “I don’t know. I try not to think about it too much. But it just, uh, it’s something I learned from. I’m not in my early 20s anymore, where I can just play all offseason. That’s what I was trying to do. Going forward, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to save it for the season.”

He's Trying To Find Consistency Now

Klay is finally starting to get his groove back. He torched the Los Angeles Lakers for 33 points and his legs are back under him after a slow start to the season. Now, it's all about being consistent:

“I had a good game, but I want to put together a string of games,” Thompson concluded. “I want to be back to playing at an elite level when I was making All-NBA teams. I know that’s going to come. I’m ahead of schedule from where I thought I’d be. I’m very competitive. I want to shoot at a high percentage. I want to be as efficient as I was.”

The Warriors will be championship contenders for as long as the Splash Brothers are locked and loaded. Hopefully, there will be no more setbacks and he'll be able to stay on the court doing what he does best.