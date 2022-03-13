The Golden State Warriors brought Matt Barnes back and made him an NBA champion. Even so, he felt like he didn't actually earn that ring. Check out what he said.

Ever since Steve Kerr took over the Golden State Warriors, multiple veterans have joined the team in an attempt to win an NBA championship before retiring. They're on the sunset of their careers and can only do so much on the court but they can still be valuable assets on a contender.

While 'ring-chasing' has drawn some negative connotations over the years, it's become a more common trend in recent times. And, in most cases, there should be no shame in that for those players who put together a remarkable career but could never find playoff success.

That was the case with Matt Barnes, who was traded to the Dubs in the middle of their championship season. Barnes was called upon to provide his 3-and-D expertise but got hurt and could barely play, which is why he feels like he didn't actually earn that ring.

Matt Barnes Says He Didn't Earn That Ring With The Warriors

"I went to Golden State because KD hurt his knee. I instantly went and played 25 minutes my first game. It was a dream come true. It was some of the most selfless basketball I have ever played in my life," Barnes said on J.J. Redicks' 'The Old Man And The Tree.' "But the game KD came back, literally one of the worst ankle sprains of my career. It felt like I broke my ankle. This was maybe a week before the Playoffs, so I never really got to play."

"I have earned everything in my career and nothing has been given to me," Barnes explained. "I didn't have to guard LeBron, I didn't have to guard Kawhi, guard Dame, or CJ. If I was healthy, I would've. The way my body's been my entire career, I feel like I earned a ring. But that Warriors situation, I had front row seats to the greatest show on hardwood."

Even so, Barnes had been a part of the iconic 'We Believe' Warriors team, so he had contributed to the organization to some extent, even if it wasn't with this championship team. Now, he's a champion no one can ever take that away from him.