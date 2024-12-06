NBA News: Steve Kerr drops big revelation about Warriors' Andrew Wiggins after Rockets win

Andrew Wiggins continues to be a key player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Despite dealing with an ankle injury, the forward has shown his commitment and ability to play at a high level. Coach Steve Kerr has also made a significant admission about his player.

In the recent game against the Houston Rockets, Wiggins scored 23 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, stole 2 balls, and blocked 1 shot. His performance was crucial to the Warriors’ 99-93 victory, especially considering the absences of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. His shooting efficiency, both from the field and beyond the three-point line, has been impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Steve Kerr mentioned that Andrew probably wouldn’t have played tonight if Curry and Draymond weren’t out. He’s dealing with a painful ankle issue. Wiggins said he injured it in the Thunder game and is pushing through it,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Although Wiggins is dealing with an ankle injury, the Warriors forward said it’s ‘going in the right direction,’ according to Slater of The Athletic.”

Advertisement

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on November 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A Remarkable Performance by Wiggins

Kerr also shared his thoughts on Wiggins in an interview with Willard & Dibs on 95.7 The Game: “This is the guy who helped us win a championship two years ago. It’s been wonderful to see him in a really good place, mentally and physically, playing at a high level, and enjoying himself. This is the Wiggs we all know and love.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes candid admission about ongoing injury worries

A Constant Challenge for the Warriors

Despite their strong start to the season, the Warriors have faced some challenges due to injuries. However, the commitment and resilience of players like Wiggins have been instrumental in keeping the team in the fight.

What’s next for the Warriors in the NBA?

The next NBA challenge for the Warriors will be to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. This game will be an important test for the team, which will be looking to build on its recent momentum and stay at the top of the Western Conference.}

Advertisement