Warriors News: HC Kerr provides positive injury update on Stephen Curry ahead of season opener

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener, and there were concerns regarding Stephen Curry’s availability due to his absence from the final preseason game. However, Steve Kerr reassured fans that Curry is healthy and ready to go.

Curry had sustained a finger injury during practice, which led to him sitting out the last preseason game as a precaution. Despite this, Kerr confirmed that the two-time MVP is healty and is expected to be in the lineup for the highly anticipated opener.

“I liked seeing Steph Curry scrimmage and being healthy,” Kerr told reporters after practice on Sunday at Chase Center. “That was the main reason we scrimmaged for as long as we did. He got a good run and is in great shape.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerr’s tough call for the season opener

The Warriors finished the preseason undefeated with a 6-0 record, which has made Kerr’s decision on rotations even more difficult. Speaking about the upcoming season, Kerr expressed confidence in the depth of his roster, acknowledging that all players have impressed in the lead-up to the regular season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Domantas Sabonis #11 and Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Advertisement

“We have a whole roster full of guys who are capable of being in the rotation,” Kerr said following the Warriors’ victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. “I have some very difficult decisions to make on Wednesday night in Portland.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors secure key Stephen Curry teammate on the bench with contract extension

Kerr also stressed the importance of depth as the team prepares for an 82-game season. “We’re well-prepared to handle injuries and absences,” Kerr added. “We’ve got the depth to field a strong group of players every night.”

Advertisement

Warriors’ upcoming schedule

The Warriors will open the NBA season on Wednesday, October 23, against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following that, they will face the Utah Jazz on Friday, October 25, both on the road.

The Warriors will then return to Chase Center for their home debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, October 27. Shortly after, they’ll face the New Orleans Pelicans in another home matchup on Tuesday, October 29. This tough stretch will be an early test for the team.

Advertisement