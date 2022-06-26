After their 4th Championship in eight years, the Golden State Warriors are working their basics for the future of the organization. This means James Wiseman needs to prove why he was selected in 2020.

The Golden State Warriors' Big 3 composed by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is not getting any younger, despite their recent success as seventh-time champion. That's why Steve Kerr is making a plan to build a powerful team for the upcoming seasons.

In fact, Kerr said “I think defensive recognition of patterns and rebounding, that’s what we can use from him the most. Going forward, with his talent, with his size and athleticism, there’s no reason why he can’t be a dominant defensive player in the league" in a press conference along with Warriors' president Bob Myers about Wiseman skill-set.

So after playing three G League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this year in which Wiseman averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, he didn't play or train due to a swelling in his right knee. Therefore, the fact that Wiseman is really close to a fresh start is encouraging for the Dub Nation.

James Wiseman is expected to play in the NBA Summer League

Since March 25 Wiseman was ruled out for the rest of the season, the Warriors' fan base saw his new young star get his first major setback. However, the Warriors team were able to win the championship with a team that has experience but lacks of young and fresh talent.

Although, that might come to an end as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are set to return to the court. Next July, the Warriors will play in the California Classic against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

