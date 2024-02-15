Kevin Durant has a complicated history with the Golden State Warriors, and especially with Draymond Green. The two infamously starred in a mid-game fight that led to Durant’s exit in the offseason.

Green and Durant seemed to have buried the hatchet ever since. They’ve done an interview to clear the air on their feud and played together in the Olympics, and they’ve even been spotted hanging out together.

Nonetheless, friendship doesn’t mean a thing in the heat of the battle, especially in the NBA. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see them going at it again when the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns.

Draymond Green On His Feud With Kevin Durant

Green was seen yelling in Durant’s face after the Suns failed to get a shot off to get the win. Judging by the clip, it seemed like he called him the P-word, which obviously rubbed KD the wrong way:

“Everyone was questioning what I said to KD at the end of the game,” Green said on his podcast. “‘This is me. It’s me.’ I’m not going to share the other word that I said because, you know, that’s a spur-of-the-moment type of thing.”

Green admitted that he’s lost plenty of money for using that word so lightly. Then again, he was as unapologetic as always, and he’s just not going to change the way he handles hismelf on the court:

“You’re in a game and words come up,” Green continued. “But this is me. I do this. [I’ve] been doing this. Going to keep doing this. Which is the same thing that I said in that Clippers game years ago. [I’ve] been winning championships. [I’ve] been doing this. [I’m] going to keep doing this when you leave here. I didn’t lie, got fined a whole game check which is like $160,000 for saying that.”

Green’s antics have made his pockets lighter multiple times, and he’s even been suspended multiple times this season. Now, it seems like not even his friends are safe.