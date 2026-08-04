Mavericks reportedly holding off on Klay Thompson buyout amid Lakers and Heat interest

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly holding off on Klay Thompson's buyout as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat show interest for the upcoming NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks face an intriguing situation regarding Klay Thompson. While rumors surrounding his potential exit continue to circulate, parting ways with him would not completely solve the team’s roster logjam. Nevertheless, interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat remains strong for the upcoming NBA season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Dallas Mavericks have been hesitant to buy out Klay Thompson due to the strong interest from the Lakers and Heat.

The Mavericks want to make things difficult for the Heat or Lakers while leveraging the situation to their advantage. The team knows that releasing him through a buyout would allow him to immediately join and strengthen a direct rival, whereas a potential trade could yield assets that help its own roster.

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Does a trade benefit the Mavericks?

Thompson’s departure does not mean Dallas would completely solve its roster logjam, as specific positions remain overcrowded where those minutes could be utilized elsewhere. According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, Thompson could be the odd man out amid the team’s congestion, which suggests the best course of action might be letting him become a free agent in the NBA.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks.

“Even if Thompson ultimately moves on this offseason, either via trade or buyout, that’s quite a logjam for first-year coach Dusty May, who also has five big men to find minutes for: (Daniel) Gafford, Derek Lively II, Moussa Cisse, recently acquired Santi Aldama, and first-round pick Morez Johnson Jr.”

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It remains to be seen what the franchise plans over the coming weeks, as the front office could look to bolster other areas of need or depth. However, Thompson remains the key piece driving its decision-making and the potential return it can extract from him.

Lakers as the most intriguing destination

Thompson, who nearly joined Los Angeles before signing with Dallas in 2024, would be receptive to returning to the city, according to The Athletic’s Christian Clark. The 36-year-old spent part of his childhood in the Los Angeles area and maintains a home nearby.