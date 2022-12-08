The Golden State Warriors need to add more firepower, and they could turn to the red-hot Utah Jazz for a reinforcement. Check out how this deal could go down.

The Golden State Warriors need to make the most of Stephen Curry's prime where he's still at his best. Their NBA championship window can close right before their eyes if they fail to improve their roster.

Notably, that means adding more win-now players to the second unit, as their bench has struggled vastly for most of the season. Steve Kerr is usually a master at pulling off his rotations, but he can only do so much with the hand he's been given right now.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report insider Zach Buckley predicts the Dubs could look to add more shooting, size, and ball-handling. So, they could try and trade James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins for Kelly Olynyk.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Pursue Kelly Olynyk

(via Zach Buckley - Bleacher Report)

"His steady shooting, slick passing and sky-high basketball IQ would make him a seamless fit in this offense. He has played above his head so far, but even when regression comes for the 31-year-old, he'd have plenty to give Golden State in a reserve role. The second unit has badly needed ball movement—which is why Draymond Green has been such an impactful addition to it—and you could argue that's the strongest part of Olynyk's arsenal.

He has some deficiencies on defense, and they are probably damaging enough to keep him from ever sniffing Golden State's closing group. For the biggest Wiseman believers in the Warriors front office, shipping him out for a non-star, non-closer would be rough. Still, there is no arguing against Olynyk being substantially more helpful to the current club than the outgoing package here."

The Jazz have played quite well, but it's only a matter of time before they start tanking and planning ahead for the future. Wiseman has looked mostly terrible to start his career, but he's young and has the upside and physical tools to succeed.

Of course, parting ways with a former 2nd-overall pick is a tough blow for the Warriors. But Wiseman has barely cracked their rotation since making his debut, and they need players who can contribute right now.