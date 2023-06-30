Following a disappointing season, the Golden State Warriors have things to fix if they want to win another NBA championship. Stephen Curry is still playing at a high level, but he cannot do everything on his own.

The team has already taken care of a couple of situations, promoting Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager after Bob Myers’ departure, and later trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

Even so, this is just the beginning for a team that expects to be active during the offseason. With the free agency finally here, the team made the perfect move to continue helping Curry chase championships.

Warriors reportedly agree on terms with Draymond Green

According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have reached an agreement to re-sign Draymond Green on a four-year, $100 million deal that includes a player option on the final season.

The big man’s future drew a lot of speculation in the last few months, but Green recently suggested he wanted to stay in the Bay area. The 33-year-old has so far spent his entire career in San Francisco, and it looks like he won’t suit up for another team. Needless to say, this should encourage Curry and company.