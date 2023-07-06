The Golden State Warriors have made significant changes this offseason. It makes sense, since the team left a lot to be desired last year after winning the NBA Finals in 2022. Besides, they have to maximize Stephen Curry‘s championship window while they can.

The Dubs were forced to make a huge decision shortly after the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with Bob Myers stepping away from his role as general manager after 12 unforgettable years.

It didn’t look like they needed to think too much about it, as they immediately promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. Far from taking his time to start making decisions, the new GM quickly gave a new look to the roster.

Warriors officially announce departure of four players

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that four players are leaving the organization. We’re talking about Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, and Ty Jerome.

While the latter joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as a restricted free agent, the other three were sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade that sees Chris Paul join the Dubs. Needless to say, Poole’s departure is the one that hurts Warriors fans the most.