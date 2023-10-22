The Golden State Warriors ended last season with a bad taste in their mouths. The reigning NBA champions limped their way through the finish line in the regular season after dealing with some off-court issues, from Jordan Poole and Draymond Green fighting in training camp to Andrew Wiggins missing half of the season with an undisclosed family matter.

As tough as the blow was, the championships are a championship-caliber organization, and the players will handle themselves as such. That’s why they’re taking this season with a clean slate approach and the same hunger — if not more — than every year.

That includes the NBA’s new Play-In Tournament. While it seemed like the players weren’t so high on the idea at first, it now seems like it’ll give the Dubs a great opportunity to prove themselves and make a statement early in the campaign.

According to Warriors president Brandon Schneider, the Warriors’ veterans have already made it loud and clear that they intend to take that trophy home from Las Vegas.

Draymond Green, Chris Paul Want To Win Play-In Tournament

“It’s just going to add that much more where you’re going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup,” Schneider told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Here’s all I need to know about the cup, and hopefully fans agree.”

Apparently, Draymond Green and Chris Paul already reached out to new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to let them know their intentions of taking the whole thing, so they better not consider load management or focusing on anything else:

“I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, ‘Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?’ He said, ‘Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we’re going to win it.’ I said, ‘OK, that’s all I needed to know,‘” added Schneider.

The tournament will begin Friday, November 3, and all qualifiers will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays that month. The Warriors share their group with the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

Do The Warriors Have Another Run In Them?

For years, rival fans and pundits have tried to predict the downfall of the Warriors’ dynasty. Some thought it had already happened as they had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, just to watch them win their fourth ring of the decade the very next year.

But the clock is ticking, and aside from Stephen Curry, their championship core is no longer in its prime. They know what it takes to go the distance, and it’s hard to choose any team over them in a seven-game series, given their experience and history.

Still, talent-wise, they’re no longer the team to beat in the Western Conference, let alone in the NBA. With that in mind, this could be a make-or-break season for Steve Kerr’s coaching legacy, especially after his reputation took a bit of a hit with another subpar performance by Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.