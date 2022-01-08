Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other on Sunday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will come against Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 118th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 65 direct duels to this day, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have celebrated a triumph in 52 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 18, 2021, and it ended in a 104-89 win for the Warriors away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won twice and lost three times (LWWLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been doing similarly, winning two times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered three losses (LLWLW).

The Cavaliers currently sit in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.564. While the Warriors are placed in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.763.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 17, 1970, and it ended in a 128-108 win for the Warriors side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, to be played on Sunday, at the Chase Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

