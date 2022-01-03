Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have suggested that Andrew Wiggins deserves to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game for his performances this season with the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are enjoying a fantastic start to the season. And, although Stephen Curry and his fantastic, MVP level may have a lot to do with that, the Dubs' great campaign can't be reduced to the three-point king.

One of the players who is also helping the Warriors get results this season is Andrew Wiggins, who is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. The 2014 first overall pick seems to have found his place in the world in San Francisco.

And with the 2022 NBA All-Star Game voting already underway, Steph and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have expressed their desire to see Wiggins be recognized for his game by getting selected to the event.

Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr believe Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star

"He’s one of the best two-way players in the league,” Kerr told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. “Night in and night out he gives us 18 or 20 points. He’s shooting 42 percent from the three, he’s guarding the most difficult player on the court every single night at the other end. He’s taken on the role defensively that is just crucial to our team with Klay [Thompson] out.

“At [6-foot-8], strong and athletic, he can switch on to bigs and hold his own, but also guard the smaller point guards in the league who cause so much havoc,” Kerr continued.

“Just an incredibly valuable player. I also believe the All-Star Game should be about wins. You know, anytime there’s players that are close together in the balloting, the voting, I think being on winning teams should count for something. And obviously, we’ve had a great start to the season so I think Wiggs deserves to be an All-Star.”

"Wiggs has been so consistent all year with the way he’s playing on both ends of the floor," Steph said, per NBC Sports. "Don’t want to get too ahead of myself but No. 22 should be in Cleveland this year the way he’s hooping."

Both have fair points. Wiggins' career has taken a huge twist since joining the Warriors, who would have probably missed Klay Thompson even more if they didn't have the former Timberwolves player around. So let's see if their words have an effect on the final results.