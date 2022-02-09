Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will meet with New York Knicks at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 346th regular-season game. No surprises here the Golden State Warriors are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 183 direct duels to this day, while the New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 162 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 14, 2021, and it ended in a 105-96 win for the Warriors away in New York. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all five times (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the New York Knicks have won only once in their previous matches (WLLLL).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.759. While the Knicks are placed in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.436. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 30, 1946, and it ended in a 64-60 win for the Knicks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, to be played on Thursday, at the Chase Center Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel