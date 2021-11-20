Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face each other tonight at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will meet with Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 49th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 29 direct duels to this day, while the Toronto Raptors have celebrated a triumph in 19 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 2, 2021, and it ended in a 130-77 win for the Raptors at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been off to an amazing start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four victories and one loss (WWWLW). Meanwhile, Toronto Raptors have been in disappointing form recently, winning two times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered three defeats in the remaining three games (WLLLW).

The Warriors are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.875. While the Raptors are placed, in 11th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.471.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 27, 1995, and it ended in a 101-98 win for the Raptors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, to be played on Sunday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.