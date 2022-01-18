Brooklyn Nets will visit the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena this Wednesday, January 19. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Capital One Arena this Wednesday, January 19, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

On Monday, January 17, there were several games, many of which involved teams from the East. It was a good chance to take over the conference lead as the Bulls lost to the Grizzlies and the Bucks to the Hawks. However, the Nets couldn't take advantage of it because they lost to the Cavaliers. Now they'll have a new chance when they face the Wizards.

In the case of Washington, their victory against the 76ers (which leaves them with a balance of 23-21) has allowed them to approach the Hornets in 7th place (24-20) and the Sixers themselves (25-18) thinking in obtaining the precious 6th place in the conference, which would allow them to play the Playoffs directly without having to play the Play-in. And to achieve that goal, of course they will have to continue adding victories.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C

Live Stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Washington Wizards will play against Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Capital One Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 25, on that occasion it was a victory for Nets by 104-90.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, January 19, at the Capital One Arena, Washington D.C; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBCSWA, YES.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly the Brooklyn Nets are the favorite with -130 odds, while the Washington Wizards have +110.

DraftKings Washington Wizards +110 Brooklyn Nets -130

*Odds via DraftKings