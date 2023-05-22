Miami Heat will play against Boston Celtics in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A series that looked like it would be very close (as was the conference final between these same rivals last season), finally ended with one of the two teams, the Miami Heat, being large dominators and taking game 3 to put the series 3-0.

In other words, the Florida franchise has the chance to advance to the NBA finals by only winning 1 more game. The Boston Celtics, for their part, must achieve an unprecedented milestone in this league history: win a series after trailing 3-0. It is not an easy task, but they will try.

When will Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.