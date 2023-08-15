Winning championships has been the standard for the Golden State Warriors ever since Stephen Curry became a megastar. However, he can’t carry the team by himself in a loaded Western Conference like he tried to do last season.

Klay Thompson needs to regain his best form for the Warriors to challenge contenders like the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Lakers. He may be a top 5 shooter all time, but he wasn’t the same in this year’s playoffs.

Thompson might be the biggest x-factor for Golden State in their quest for their fifth championship with the current core. Injuries have clearly taken a toll on him, so his recent workout has fans thrilled about how sharp he looked. The video was made by skills coach Chris Brickley.

Video: Klay Thompson Has Impressive Workout