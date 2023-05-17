Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 2

Los Angeles Lakersand Denver Nuggetswill clash again on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 35th playoff game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 25 direct duels to this day, while the Denver Nuggets have celebrated a triumph in nine matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 16, 2023, and it ended in a 132-126 win for the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 1 as they now lead 1-0. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 2.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals Game 2 between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be played on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

The second match to be played between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast onFubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ABC, ESPN, ESPN 3, ESPN Deportes.