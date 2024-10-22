Where to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Boston Celtics will face New York Knicks in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the New York Knicks in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. With game times and streaming options widely available, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, are set to kick off their regular season with a highly anticipated matchup. Fans across the league will be tuning in as the Celtics make their debut, eager to see if they can defend their title and continue their dominance in the league.

Their opponents, the New York Knicks, are looking to make a statement after finishing second in the Eastern Conference last season. Though their playoff run ended in the Conference semifinals, the Knicks are hungry for revenge and determined to go further this year.

When will the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks match be played?

Boston Celtics face New York Knicks this Tuesday, October 22, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks – Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks live in the USA on TNT.