NBA News: Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari gets emotional discussing his idol, Warriors' Stephen Curry

After the game against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers' rookie Quincy Olivari got emotional when talking about his NBA idol Stephen Curry.

Over his 15 seasons in the NBA, Stephen Curry has transformed the league—not only with his titles and accolades but also with his revolutionary playstyle. As the face of the three-point era, the Golden State Warriors‘ star has become a role model for a new generation of players. Los Angeles Lakers‘ rookie Quincy Olivari perfectly captures this admiration, becoming emotional when talking about his idol Curry.

Olivari, an undrafted rookie out of Xavier University, surprised many with his performances during the Lakers’ preseason, playing a pivotal role in a comeback victory against the Milwaukee Bucks by scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.

While much of the attention was on Bronny James, it was Olivari who stood out, impressing with his form and securing a two-way contract with the Lakers after initially signing an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.

Olivari broke into tears when talking about Curry

Despite the Lakers’ 132-73 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Olivari had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when he had the chance to speak with his idol, Stephen Curry, after the game. Overwhelmed with emotion, Olivari shared in the post-game press conference what it meant to him:

Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Jonathan Kuminga #00 and Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

“It’s crazy because I liked him since I was in sixth grade, I don’t even know what to say—that’s my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was, ‘I’m a big fan of your game,’ and truth be told, I’m a big fan of him. I had his jersey; he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I used to want to be like him so bad.”

Olivari also revealed that Curry gifted him a pair of signed shoes, adding, “That meant the world to me.” Reflecting on how much this moment meant to him and his family, Olivari was visibly emotional, struggling to find the words to fully express the experience.

Olivari’s preseason with the Lakers

Olivari appeared in four preseason games with the Lakers, but his standout performances came against the Bucks and, most recently, against the Warriors. In Friday night’s game against Golden State, Olivari made his first start, playing 39 minutes and scoring 22 points, including 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He also showcased his intensity on both ends of the court, grabbing 7 rebounds—4 defensive and 3 offensive.

Originally expected to play with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, Olivari’s impressive preseason may have earned him a spot in the Lakers’ rotation as the NBA regular season approaches.