Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Boston Celtics take on Philadelphia 76ersin a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face against each other in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse of what’s to come this season. USA viewers won’t want to miss this exciting matchup, so make sure to explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA on Fubo

The Boston Celtics kicked off their preseason in impressive fashion, securing two wins, including a standout victory against the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. With their sights set on another championship run, the Celtics are laying a solid foundation as they prepare for the regular season.

Next up, they’ll face the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that has consistently contended in the playoffs but has yet to reach the NBA Finals. The 76ers are also gearing up for a breakthrough season, testing themselves early by facing the league’s top talent.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match be played?

Boston Celtics face Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, October 12, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers – IMAGO / Imaginechina

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.