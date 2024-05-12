Cleveland Cavaliers play against Boston Celtics for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 4. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Delve into the essential particulars, encompassing the match date, tip-off time, and an array of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible here.

The series between the Celtics and Cavaliers has indeed been fiercely contested, as anticipated. What’s intriguing is that each team’s victories have come with significant point differentials. This unpredictability adds immense intrigue to the series, as it’s challenging to foresee the outcome of each game.

With their win in Game 3, the Celtics bounced back from the substantial defeat in Game 2 and seized the series lead. Another victory would place them ahead, just one game shy of the Conference finals. The Cavs are fully aware of this and will aim to level the series before it heads back to Boston.

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be played this Monday, May 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.