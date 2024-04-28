Denver Nuggets will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Explore all the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial victory in game 4, preventing what had appeared to be an inevitable sweep by the Denver Nuggets. Led by stellar performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers managed to prolong the series for at least one more game.

Now, the action shifts to Colorado, where Los Angeles are well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Nikola Jokic’s team is renowned for their formidable performances at the Ball Center. However, the Lakers find themselves in a do-or-die situation; it’s either victory or elimination for them. Anticipate an intriguing and intense game, one that could potentially determine the first conference semifinalist.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played this Monday, April 29 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:0 0 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on TNT.