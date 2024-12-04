Where to watch Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Miami Heat will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After back-to-back losses, the Miami Heat have dropped to a 9-10 record and slipped down the standings. However, they remain in the seventh spot, just behind the 11-11 Atlanta Hawks. On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a loss to the Timberwolves, bringing their record to 12-9.

While still close to the direct playoff spot positions, LeBron and Bronny James’ team know they’ll need to string together wins to improve their place in the standings, and they’ll look to bounce back against the challenging Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Miami Heat face Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, December 4, for the 2024 NBA regular season. The game will start at 7:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes bold statement about Defensive Player of the Year

How to watch Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.