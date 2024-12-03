NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes bold statement about Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis has started the NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers in dominant form, quickly entering conversations for the league’s MVP award. Yet, the Lakers’ big man remains baffled by his lack of recognition as a Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) winner throughout his career.

It’s surprising that Davis, one of the most versatile defenders in NBA history, has never received the honor. After all, he has led the league in blocked shots three times (2014, 2015, and 2018) and holds the second-most career blocks among active players.

“I couldn’t even tell you,” Davis told Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports when asked why he hasn’t won the DPOY award. “I think the goal post just moves sometimes. Some guys throughout the years have been awarded Defensive Player of the Year because they had the most blocks in a season.”

“I’ve done that a couple of times and haven’t gotten it,” Davis added. “Or is it about team defense? Or is it about individual defense and what numbers do you have on the defensive end?”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers blocks Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Davis moves beyond the DPOY debate

While the lack of a DPOY award still lingers in his mind, Davis clarified that he’s moved past it. Instead, his focus is on excelling defensively and, more importantly, winning championships with the Lakers.

“There’s nothing that I can’t do defensively,” Davis told FOX Sports. “I can switch one-through-five. I’m one of the best at guarding pick-and-rolls, an elite rim protector. Whatever you need me to do defensively, I can do. I honestly just stopped caring about it.”

“But I’m not sure why I haven’t received one yet, even though I’m in the conversation about it every year,” he continued. “At this point, I’m kind of just over it. I’m focusing on winning a championship.”

Davis has nothing left to prove

For Davis, not having a DPOY trophy doesn’t weigh on him. The former New Orleans Pelicans star believes he’s already proven his value and silenced doubters throughout his career. “For me, I don’t really have anything to prove to myself,” Davis explained. “I’ve already beat the odds.”

“I proved that I can be healthy,” he added. “I already proved that I can win a championship. I proved that I can show up for big games and big moments. For me, it’s just honestly staying healthy again and just playing basketball.”