Where to watch Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Miami Heat face New Orleans Pelicans in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

By Leonardo Herrera

Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans face each other in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse of what’s to come this season. USA viewers won’t want to miss this exciting matchup, so make sure to explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

[Watch Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Heat kicked off their preseason with a tough loss, falling to the Charlotte Hornets 111-108 in a nail-biter. As they prepare for their next matchup, the Heat are eager to secure their first win and gain some momentum heading into the regular season.

They’ll face off against the New Orleans Pelicans, who also narrowly edged out the Orlando Magic 106-104 in their preseason opener. Both teams are looking to build confidence and solidify their rosters as they gear up for the upcoming season, making this matchup a crucial step in their preparation.

When will the Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans match be played?

Miami Heat face off against New Orleans Pelicans this Sunday, October 13, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.

