The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Discover all the vital information, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

Of all the early games thus far, the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans stands out as the most captivating, owing to its unpredictable nature. While not necessarily flawlessly executed, it was undeniably thrilling, marked by numerous lead changes on the scoreboard.

The outcome of the game hung in the balance, evident in the mere two-point advantage held by the home team. As such, Game 2 holds significant promise. Oklahoma City aim to secure a 2-0 lead to bolster their qualification prospects, while the Pelicans seek to even the series at 1-1 as they head back to New Orleans.

When will the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.