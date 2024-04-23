Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Explore all the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Despite pitting the first seed against the eighth in qualification, anticipation was high for this series to be fiercely contested, given the demonstrated caliber of both teams throughout the regular season and recent years.

However, the initial game did not follow this expectation, as the Boston Celtics, continuing their strong form from the regular season, dominated the Miami Heat. Now, the Celtics aim to secure a second victory to solidify their position in the series. On the Heat’s side, a win is imperative to avoid the challenge of overturning a 0-2 deficit.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.