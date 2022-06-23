Hundreds of prospects around the country are seeking for a spot in the National Basketball Association in order to embrace the competitiveness of professionality; just one can be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The decision has come, even before the start of the 2022 NBA Draft. The first overall pick in the National Basketball Association is one of the most controversial selections in american sports. There have been lots of busts throughout history, but also stories of success with the first elected player and a new path is going to be written this year.

In the list of prospects that committed to the NBA Draft this year there are a lot of potential superstars. The names of different heirs like Scotty Pippern Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Shareef O'Neal catch the attention of the media, but unfortunately they are not listed as the top players to go for in this edition.

Also, Adam Silver is in the spotlight this year and for a special reason, The NBA's Commissioner stated in 2019 that the 'one-and-done' rule could have been over by 2022, but it has not. The amateur players are still going through college, at least for one year, in order to put their names elegible for the NBA Draft.

Who was the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Paolo Banchero is the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. He is a power forward freshman who comes from the Duke Blue Devils and he is going to play for the Orlando Magic for at least two years as stated in his rookie contract.

The last first picks in the NBA Draft