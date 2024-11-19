NFL News: Brock Purdy could reunite with key linebacker to bolster 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a challenging stretch of games, but a silver lining could be Brock Purdy regaining the support of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has been sidelined since February.

Brock Purdy knows the San Francisco 49ers will need all the help they can get for the final five weeks of the 2024 NFL season. A recent positive update for Purdy and his teammates is the potential return of a key linebacker to strengthen the defensive line.

The player in question is Dre Greenlaw, who has been sidelined since February 2024 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. According to the latest report from head coach Kyle Shanahan, Greenlaw might soon return to practice and could be officially removed from the injured reserve list.

Greenlaw has been with the 49ers since the 2019 season, emerging as a crucial starter on the defensive line. Between 2022 and 2023, he started 30 games and recorded over 140 tackles across those two seasons, marking the peak of his career with the team so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, De’Vondre Campbell has been filling Greenlaw’s starting role. However, the 49ers defense has struggled to contain opponents in the second half of most games, creating urgency for a reliable presence like Greenlaw to return.

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Why Dre Greenlaw’s Return is Crucial for the 49ers

Greenlaw’s return would bring much-needed experience to a defensive line currently underperforming. Veteran Nick Bosa is also dealing with an injury and remains on day-to-day status , which could sideline him for at least a week.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Brock Purdy makes bold admissions after 49ers fall 20-17 to Seahawks

John Lynch Weighs In on Greenlaw’s Recovery

49ers General Manager John Lynch shared his thoughts with KNBR, expressing his hope for Greenlaw’s return while emphasizing the importance of his full recovery. “We would love just to throw him out there this week because we would be a better team for it, but we want him back, not only for the short term, but for the duration… He’s getting closer.”