Why are Luka Doncic and LeBron James not playing today, Feb. 10, for Lakers vs Spurs?

The Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena tonight looking to bounce back after their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Oklahoma City Thunder. For this evening’s contest, Los Angeles will be without superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, making the quest for a victory a significant challenge.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Lakers have ruled out Doncic (left hamstring strain) and James (left foot arthritis) for the home game against the Spurs. As this is the second night of a back-to-back following a 119-110 loss to the Thunder, the coaching staff have opted to take precautions with their aging and injured stars.

Doncic’s issues stem from earlier in the month; the Slovenian star has already missed the win over the Warriors and the recent loss to Oklahoma City. He sustained the left hamstring strain during the second quarter of a victory against the 76ers and has not seen the floor for the Lakers since.

Securing a home win will be particularly difficult tonight, as the Lakers also ruled out Austin Reaves (left calf injury management). The shooting guard recently returned to the rotation after missing 19 consecutive games, and the medical staff are unwilling to risk his health on the tail end of a back-to-back.

Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness) completes the list of players ruled out for tonight, while Deandre Ayton (right knee soreness) is listed as questionable. On a positive note, Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) is available to play tonight for the first time since being sidelined in December.

LeBron James set to miss end-of-season accolades

LeBron James’ season has been hampered by health issues since the start, as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer saw a delayed debut this year after missing several early games due to right sciatica.

To date, James has missed 17 contests. Tonight marks his 18th absence of the season, which officially makes him no longer eligible for end-of-season honors and awards under the NBA’s 65-game minimum rule. Consequently, this snaps a historic 21-year streak in which James has been named an All-NBA performer.