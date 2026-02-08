Lakers’ LeBron James hints at his favorite to win Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots

The day many fans had been waiting for finally arrived with Super Bowl LX. Beyond being the championship game that crowned the season’s winner, this matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots also stood as a cultural event that reached far beyond the NFL. As has often been the case, the spotlight extended to other leagues. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long shown his passion for football, and his opinion about the title game quickly became part of the conversation.

Following the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors, James was approached about his pick for the Super Bowl. Instead of leaning toward one side, he chose a diplomatic route that drew smiles from those around him. His response was vintage LeBron, careful and calculated.

At the end of the interview, James wished everyone a Happy Super Bowl Sunday. ESPN’s Lisa Salters then asked him for a prediction, putting him on the spot as the Patriots prepared to face the Seahawks. James paused, knowing any answer would create headlines.

“I got the winner,” James said, before admitting he preferred to stay neutral. He suggested that half the crowd would be upset no matter which team he chose. In the end, he declined to reveal a favorite.

The team LeBron James supports in the NFL

James has publicly said in the past that he roots for the Cleveland Browns, a nod to his Akron, Ohio, roots. At different moments, he has also shown appreciation for the Dallas Cowboys, which has only fueled debate about his true allegiance. That history made his neutrality on Sunday easier to understand.

With the Patriots and the Seahawks set to meet, James avoided taking sides. Rather than insert himself into the rivalry, he allowed the focus to remain on the players who would decide the championship on the field. It was a veteran move from someone accustomed to the magnitude of big stages.

How the teams arrived at Super Bowl LX

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl for the twelfth time in franchise history, marking their first appearance since Tom Brady’s departure. The Seahawks, meanwhile, were set to play in their fourth title game. Both teams traveled very different roads to get there.

After acquiring quarterback Sam Darnold, Seattle entered the year viewed as a playoff contender, though few predicted a dominant run. New England faced tempered expectations as well after hiring head coach Mike Vrabel. Still, both teams exceeded projections when the games mattered most.

Darnold built on the momentum from his previous season and guided the Seahawks to the NFC’s top seed. Powered by one of the league’s most physical defenses, they positioned themselves for a shot at redemption. On the other side, rookie quarterback Drake Maye elevated the Patriots, finishing just two votes behind Matthew Stafford in the NFL MVP race and pushing New England back onto the sport’s biggest stage.