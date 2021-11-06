Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Sunday at Capital One Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Washington Wizards will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 219th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 125 direct duels to this day, while Washington Wizards have celebrated a triumph in 93 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on May 5, 2021, and it ended in a 135-134 win for the Bucks at home in Milwaukee. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Washington Wizards have been off to a decent start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (WLLWW). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have are starting to hit their best form, as they have won only once in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining four games (LWLLL).

The Bucks are currently sitting in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.444. While the Wizards are placed seven positions above them, in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 29, 1968, and it ended in a 129-112 win for the then Baltimore-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Sunday, at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the matchup. However, judging by the Wizards' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

