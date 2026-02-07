Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki breaks silence about Anthony Davis trade to Wizards

One day before the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks stunned the league by trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in an unexpected move. Recently, franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki offered an honest critique of the deal, marking the second consecutive season the organization have made massive roster shifts.

While Nowitzki acknowledged that this latest deal provides the franchise with future financial flexibility, he noted that Dallas likely could have commanded a higher return.

“I think the Mavs fans are happy with this; I think they didn’t want to be reminded of what happened a year ago in the Luka trade,” Nowitzki said on NBA on Prime. “To me, looking at this deal, there’s not a lot that came back in terms of picks or players, so this is all about financial flexibility for the future…”

In the eight-player swap, the Mavericks sent Davis alongside D’Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to D.C. In return, Dallas received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks, and three second-rounders.

While many fans are relieved to move on from the veteran big man, Nowitzki admitted he was disappointed the pairing of Davis and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg was cut short. “I’m a little disappointed, obviously. I think when AD actually played with Cooper, they played off each other really well. That was a solid combo, but we’ll never know,” the NBA Hall of Famer added.

Anthony Davis on the Wizards’ potential

The Wizards have struggled to find their footing in recent years, failing to qualify for the postseason since 2021. This season has been no different, as Washington currently sit with a disappointing 14-37 record, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.

However, Davis believes that with a few personnel adjustments, the Wizards could emerge as a force in the Eastern Conference next season. “Obviously, it’s tough right now with the team,” Davis said. “It shows with their record, but adding certain pieces—that can change. It’s year by year. They could be the No. 1 team in the East next year”.

If Davis can remain healthy—a challenge that limited him to just 29 games in Dallas—the Wizards could boast a formidable lineup. A healthy Davis paired with Trae Young and a young core featuring Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson suggests the Wizards could be poised for a significant leap in 2027.

