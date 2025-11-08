Trending topics:
Why is Klay Thompson not playing today, November 8, for Mavericks vs Wizards?

The Dallas Mavericks face the Washington Wizards in a matchup that carries major emotional weight for both teams, but one key question has emerged ahead of kickoff: Why isn’t Klay Thompson playing?

By Emilio Abad

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball.
The Dallas Mavericks have endured a rough start to the season with a 2-7 record and now face the Washington Wizards, one of the NBA’s weakest teams. This matchup could prove pivotal for both sides, as another loss would deal a heavy emotional blow. But before tip-off, one question stands out: why isn’t Klay Thompson playing?

Klay Thompson was officially ruled out for the Mavericks’ game against the Wizards due to illness, according to Joey Mistretta. This marks the first game the veteran guard has missed this season.

In addition to Thompson’s absence, the Mavericks are short-handed in the frontcourt. Dereck Lively II remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford are both listed as questionable for the game against Washington.

Thompson has appeared in nine games this season, averaging just about 20 minutes per contest — a career low. He’s posting 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 31.6 percent from the field, 26.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

Thompson’s struggles with the Mavericks

Klay Thompson is going through one of the toughest stretches of his career, possibly his worst, although it’s still early in the season. His numbers have dipped significantly, but history suggests that Thompson tends to find his rhythm as the NBA regular season progresses.

Still, things are far from smooth in Dallas. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and the front office are reportedly exploring potential trades involving Thompson to gauge his market value.

Several teams are said to be monitoring the situation closely, as Thompson’s veteran leadership and elite shooting could make a major difference for a contender. To make matters more complicated, head coach Jason Kidd benched Thompson during the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies — a move that raised plenty of eyebrows and added more uncertainty to his role in Dallas.

