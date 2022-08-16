The first week of the preseason is over and so far everyone is satisfied with what was seen, especially with the performance of the rookies, which was considered good by most analysts.

The 2022 NFL Preseason is not something that everyone wants to see and some consider it part of the 'offseason', but the reality is different since the preseason is the perfect scenario to watch the rookies taking their first steps as pros.

Obviously the starters are not going to play all the preseason games, the franchises do not want to risk their top players during a game that is worth nothing for the regular season. But teams have second and third lines that need adjusting.

All eyes are on the rookies who manage to do something great during the preseason week 1, especially the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers since those players are considered game changers and some of them are fighting for a starting position.

Top 10 NFL Rookies Preseason Week 1

Most of the names on the list are players expected to stand out during the preseason or training camps, and Aiden Hutchinson is one of them. He plays as a defender and after Week 1 he was ranked as the 1st round defender.

1. George Pickens

2. Charles Cross

3. George Karlaftis

4. Jaquan Brisker

5. Aiden Hutchinson

6. Desmond Ridder

7. Dameon Pierce

8. Kenny Pickett

9. Kaiir Elam

10. Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett is one of the names on the list since during his preseason debut he was lethal with a couple of touchdowns, 13/15 passes and 95 passing yards. There are still doubts about his performance since it was a preseason game, but he played better than Trubisky.

George Pickens at number one with 91.2 (PFF) is the perfect match with Pickett that the Pittsburgh Steelers need, they didn't play at the same college, but the could be the next perfect QB-WR couple like Burrow and Chase.