The National Football League is entering to its preparing phase where all the 32 teams are starting the most important job: getting the final squad for the competition. As every year, the NFL sets up some dates for the institutions to get their rosters and determine who is going to be in the final lists for the training camps.
The official kickoff for the 2022 NFL season is set for August, 4th, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that, the 32 teams will call their players in order to beging the trainings and get everything lined up for the season, specially for the newcomers to the league.
As it is usual for football, the more experienced players are going to report after the rookies. It is a known practice by most ofthe teams team as they need to teach every new player with the custom tactics, playbook and to give them more confidence for when they meet the ones that know the rodeo for more time.
When and where are the training camps for all 32 NFL teams?
|Rookies report
|Veterans report
|Location
|Arizona Cardinals
|July 21
|July 26
|Glendale, Arizona
|Atlanta Falcons
|July 19
|July 26
|Flowery Branch, Georgia
|Baltimore Ravens
|July 19
|July 26
|Owings Mills, Maryland
|Buffalo Bills
|July 18
|July 23
|Rochester, New York
|Carolina Panthers
|July 26
|July 26
|Spartanburg, South Carolina
|Chicago Bears
|July 23
|July 26
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|Cincinnati Bengals
|July 23
|July 26
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Cleveland Browns
|July 22
|July 26
|Berea, Ohio
|Dallas Cowboys
|July 26
|July 26
|Oxnard, California
|Denver Broncos
|July 26
|July 26
|Englewood, Colorado
|Detroit Lions
|July 23
|July 26
|Allen Park, Michigan
|Green Bay Packers
|July 22
|July 26
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Houston Texans
|July 24
|July 26
|Houston, Texas
|Indianapolis Colts
|July 23
|July 26
|Westfield, Indiana
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|July 24
|July 24
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Kansas City Chiefs
|July 22
|July 26
|St. Joseph, Missouri
|Las Vegas Raiders
|July 18
|July 20
|Henderson, Nevada
|Los Angeles Chargers
|July 19
|July 26
|Costa Mesa, California
|Los Angeles Rams
|July 23
|July 23
|Irvine, California
|Miami Dolphins
|July 19
|July 26
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|Minnesota Vikings
|July 24
|July 26
|Eagan, Minnesota
|New England Patriots
|July 19
|July 26
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
|New Orleans Saints
|July 19
|July 26
|Metairie, Louisiana
|New York Giants
|July 19
|July 26
|East Rutherford, New Jersey
|New York Jets
|July 19
|July 26
|Florham Park, New Jersey
|Philadelphia Eagles
|July 26
|July 26
|Piladelphia
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|July 26
|July 26
|Latrobe, Pittsburgh
|San Francisco 49ers
|July 26
|July 26
|Santa Clara, California
|Seattle Seahawks
|July 26
|July 26
|Renton, Washington
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|July 23
|July 26
|Tampa, Florida
|Tennessee Titans
|July 23
|July 26
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Washington Commanders
|July 26
|July 26
|Ashburn, Virginia