The National Football League is entering to its preparing phase where all the 32 teams are starting the most important job: getting the final squad for the competition. As every year, the NFL sets up some dates for the institutions to get their rosters and determine who is going to be in the final lists for the training camps.

The official kickoff for the 2022 NFL season is set for August, 4th, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that, the 32 teams will call their players in order to beging the trainings and get everything lined up for the season, specially for the newcomers to the league.

As it is usual for football, the more experienced players are going to report after the rookies. It is a known practice by most ofthe teams team as they need to teach every new player with the custom tactics, playbook and to give them more confidence for when they meet the ones that know the rodeo for more time.

When and where are the training camps for all 32 NFL teams?

  Rookies report Veterans report Location
Arizona Cardinals July 21 July 26 Glendale, Arizona
Atlanta Falcons July 19 July 26 Flowery Branch, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens July 19 July 26 Owings Mills, Maryland
Buffalo Bills July 18 July 23 Rochester, New York
Carolina Panthers July 26 July 26 Spartanburg, South Carolina
Chicago Bears July 23 July 26 Lake Forest, Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals July 23 July 26 Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Browns July 22 July 26 Berea, Ohio
Dallas Cowboys July 26 July 26 Oxnard, California
Denver Broncos July 26 July 26 Englewood, Colorado
Detroit Lions July 23 July 26 Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay Packers July 22 July 26 Green Bay, Wisconsin
Houston Texans July 24 July 26 Houston, Texas
Indianapolis Colts July 23 July 26 Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars July 24 July 24 Jacksonville, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs July 22 July 26 St. Joseph, Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders July 18 July 20 Henderson, Nevada
Los Angeles Chargers July 19 July 26 Costa Mesa, California
Los Angeles Rams July 23 July 23 Irvine, California
Miami Dolphins July 19 July 26 Miami Gardens, Florida
Minnesota Vikings July 24 July 26 Eagan, Minnesota
New England Patriots July 19 July 26 Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans Saints July 19 July 26 Metairie, Louisiana
New York Giants July 19 July 26 East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Jets July 19 July 26 Florham Park, New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles July 26 July 26 Piladelphia
Pittsburgh Steelers July 26 July 26 Latrobe, Pittsburgh
San Francisco 49ers July 26 July 26 Santa Clara, California
Seattle Seahawks July 26 July 26 Renton, Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers July 23 July 26 Tampa, Florida
Tennessee Titans July 23 July 26 Nashville, Tennessee
Washington Commanders July 26 July 26 Ashburn, Virginia
 