The 2023 NFL Draft is just a handful of days away. And with Tennessee stud Hendon Hooker rising on the boards, we take a look at his potential landing spots.

The 2023 NFL Draft features several intriguing prospects at the quarterback position. Everybody's talking about Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis, but there's one guy that's turning a lot of heads as of late.

Hendon Hooker is rising in the rankings, which shouldn't come as a surprise after he led the SEC in passing efficiency last season. He was having a campaign for the ages before suffering a major knee injury.

Hooker boasts elite speed, athleticism, and arm strength, but he didn't play in an NFL-style offense, is 25 years old already, and is coming off an ACL injury. So, predicting where he'll land in the NFL Draft is tough but not impossible.

NFL Draft 2023: Potential Teams For Hendon Hooker

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts need an NFL-ready player, so Hendon Hooker might not be the safest choice here. He still needs some time to adapt his game to an NFL-style offense where he's asked to make decisions on the go.

But if this team is comfortable with another stopgap at the QB position for one season, Hooker might as well be the guy who puts an end to their never-stopping revolving door of mediocre quarterbacks.

2. Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera has raved about Sam Howell, and he did win his lone career start last season. But even at UNC, some doubted Howell could be a star at the next level, and those doubts haven't gone away.

The Washington Commanders have been a quarterback away from at least being a threat in the NFC East. Hooker has the athleticism and physical traits to become a superstar at the next level.

1. Atlanta Falcons

No one expects the Atlanta Falcons to compete in 2023. So, while it might not always be pretty, they could throw Hendon Hooker out there right out of the gate, allowing him to grow through his mistakes.

Truth be told, it's not like they have anyone who's even slightly better than him on the roster right now. Neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke should be legit options to start at this point.