The 2023 NFL Draft is here, but this year's edition has a slight change. The Miami Dolphins were punished by the league for violating a very important rule, stripping them of their first-round pick.

Hundreds of college prospects are waiting to hear their names in the upcoming NFL Draft. 31 players will be called to the stage in Kansas City this Thursday, leaving behind the usual format.

Last year, Miami violated the rules of the league by tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, respectively.

This violation was addressed by the league. The NFL decided to strip Miami of their 2023 first-round pick and their 2024 fourth-round selection, but they still had another chance this year to pick withing the first 31 spots.