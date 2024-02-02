2024 NFL Draft: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh predicts who will be the first QB picked

Renowned for his talent evaluation skills, Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, has offered valuable advice to teams seeking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, guiding them on the ideal selection.

The 2024 NFL Draft will feature remarkable talents for the quarterback position. Numerous teams are in need of a top player to lead their offense, but not all will be successful in securing one.

Despite the Los Angeles Chargers not needing a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh didn’t hesitate to discuss who should be drafted first. The head coach is aware of an underrated player available—one he knows quite well.

Jim Harbaugh advices NFL teams to draft Michigan’s quarterback

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t want to be the sole member in the NFL from the Michigan Wolverines who won the National Championship this year. The head coach is advising all teams to consider adding his former quarterback during the 2024 Draft.

The new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers had an amazing year with the Wolverines, securing victory in the most recent edition of the National Championship. Nevertheless, his feat was also thanks to the incredible performance of J.J. McCarthy.

The quarterback is listed as one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year was definitely his best in college, with 240 passes completed out of 332 attempts, 2,991 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

For this reason, Harbaugh believes that McCarthy should be the first quarterback drafted this year. In an interview with Fox Sports, the head coach praised his former player and advised all teams to use their first pick to select him.

When Colin Cowherd asked Harbaugh about McCarthy’s hidden skills, he responded, ‘Arm talent, athleticism…’ and continued, ‘Don’t be surprised if and when he’s the number one quarterback off the board. That’s my prediction right now.’

2024 NFL Draft: Which teams could pick a quarterback in the first round?

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner, and teams are gearing up to select the best available players. Naturally, quarterbacks are in high demand, with numerous teams in need of this key position.

In the first round, teams like the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Jets, Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders could opt for a quarterback. It is anticipated that the draft order might change based on their specific needs.