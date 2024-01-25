Harbaugh Bowl: Will John and Jim clash with the Ravens and Chargers in 2024?

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season. Jim Harbaugh has signed with the AFC West team, but will he face his brother John and his Baltimore Ravens this year?

Several teams have opted to hire a new head coach for the 2024 season. Last year, the Chargers parted ways with Brandon Staley, prompting an immediate search for his replacement to lead the club.

It didn’t take too long for them to find a new head coach. The Chargers were able to seduce Jim Harbaugh with a lucrative deal, and he’s ready to make the team compete in the AFC West again.

Will the Chargers face the Ravens in the 2024 NFL season?

In 2014, Jim Harbaugh coached his final season with the San Francisco 49ers. A decade later, he returns to California, this time to lead the Los Angeles Chargers and try to solve their problems.

Jim will join his brother John in the NFL. Even though they are not part of the same division, they will face in the 2024 season, and now the third edition of the Harbaugh Bowl is a reality.

The Chargers will host the Ravens for a regular season match this year. Although it is not the first time that we see this sibling rivalry in the NFL, it will be the first time that Jim coaches at home against his brother.

During the 2011 season, Baltimore took down Jim’s 49ers with a final score of 16-6. Three years later, they became the first brothers to coach against each other in a Super Bowl, with the Ravens defeating San Francisco 34-31 to win the Vince Lombardi.

The Chargers have a great roster that Jim could undoubtedly improve, and John’s Ravens are currently one of the best teams in the entire league. Clear your schedule for the third edition of the Harbaugh Bowl.

Did the Harbaugh brothers play in the NFL?

The Harbaugh brothers are widely regarded as great coaches. Both have had successful careers, either in the NFL or in college. However, only one of them chose to play football professionally.

Even though John was a defensive back at Miami University, he didn’t continue playing once he graduated in 1984. On the other hand, his brother Jim did play in the NFL as a quarterback for the Bears, Colts, Ravens, Chargers, and Panthers.